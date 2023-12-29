2023 By the Numbers

Submit Release
In 2023, FEMA responded to more than 100 disasters. Survivors received more than $1.3 billion to jumpstart their recovery, with communities and states receiving nearly $12 billion to rebuild infrastructure damaged by disasters. 

Grant funding will help these communities become more resilient and more prepared for disasters. In 2023, FEMA provided:

FEMA’s Ready Campaign also continued to support preparedness efforts across the United States. We launched campaigns specific to summer and winter preparedness through #SummerReady and #WinterReady

This year, we also focused on preparing older adults through not only specific information and toolkits, but the Older Adult Preparedness Guide and a partnership with the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

As we ring in 2024, we thank our workforce, partners, and communities who have done incredible work to help people before, during and after disasters. 

