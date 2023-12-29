Submit Release
Turkey Hill Rd, Corinth

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Turkey Hill Rd in the town of Corinth, just after residence # 54, will be closed due to the roadway structure being washed out and making it impassable. The road foreman for the town of Corinth advised the roadway will be closed for the rest of winter.  The road has a collection of signs and is blocked off with dirt so it should be abundantly clear that it’s closed.

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

