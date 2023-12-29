Turkey Hill Rd, Corinth

State of Vermont

Turkey Hill Rd in the town of Corinth, just after residence # 54, will be closed due to the roadway structure being washed out and making it impassable. The road foreman for the town of Corinth advised the roadway will be closed for the rest of winter. The road has a collection of signs and is blocked off with dirt so it should be abundantly clear that it’s closed.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

