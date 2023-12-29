No Shuttle Service in Bristol for Ferry on Saturday

If you're planning on taking the ferry from Providence to Bristol this weekend, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is alerting you of a schedule change. Although the ferry will be available to carry passengers both Saturday and Sunday, no shuttle service will be available in Bristol on Saturday, December 30. Please plan ahead as parking is limited in downtown Bristol. Shuttle service will resume in Bristol on Sunday, December 31. As a reminder, the ferry is not running on Monday, January 1, 2024, due to the New Year's Day holiday.

Since the free ferry service began on Thursday, December 21, the one-week ridership total to date has been 1,464 passengers. Through contracts with SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry and the Block Island Ferry, RIDOT continues to offer the service as a commuting option to those affected by the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. The ferry is running seven days a week, excluding holidays, at half hour intervals from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shuttles are operating between Colt Start Park and the State Street Dock in Bristol and between India Point, Kennedy Plaza, and Providence Station in Providence.

The schedule for the ferry is available on the Washington Bridge closure web page at www.ridot.net/WashingtonBridgeClosure.