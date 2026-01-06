Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures on Route 146 in Lincoln Begin January 11

RHODE ISLAND, January 6 - Starting Sunday night, January 11, drivers on Route 146 can expect overnight delays for the installation of steel beams for the new Twin River Road Bridge in Lincoln. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will conduct brief overnight highway closures while the beams are being placed, which is facilitated by reducing traffic to a very slow speed a few miles prior to the bridge. The maximum delay for any driver is expected to be less than 15 minutes.

These temporary closures along Route 146 near Exit 4 (Twin River Road) will take place Sunday-Thursday nights, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., lasting for approximately two weeks. Any schedule changes or updates will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories.

Once the beams have been installed, RIDOT will construct the new concrete deck for the bridge's eastbound travel lanes. RIDOT demolished and replaced the westbound half of the bridge in spring 2025.

The replacement of this bridge is part of a project that also replaced the Breakneck Hill Road Bridge. The entire project is set to be finished in late summer/early fall 2026.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act [5artinnab.cc.rs6.net]. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.