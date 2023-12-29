Submit Release
MDC offers free Beginner Fly Tying classes in January at Clinton

Clinton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Beginner Fly Tying classes in four sessions starting Jan. 16 at MDC’s Clinton Office. All materials for tying flies for fishing will be provided.

The class schedule will be: Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to noon; Thursday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Monday, Jan. 22, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Thursday, Jan. 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Instructors will teach basic fly-tying skills, and participants will tie two flies at each session. While MDC will provide all necessary tools and materials, participants are also welcome to bring their own fly-tying vises and tools.

The classes are open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Zx.

