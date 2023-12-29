Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for November 2023

MACAU, December 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 251,300 as at end-November 2023, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (115,854) and heavy motorcycles (109,265) rose by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in November went up by 3.2% year-on-year to 1,137 (241 were electric vehicles), of which light automobiles increased by 36.6% to 578 (105 of them were electric) while heavy motorcycles dropped by 21.6% to 480 (79 of them were electric). From January to November 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 15.9% year-on-year to 10,867. Number of traffic accidents in November climbed by 20.8% year-on-year to 1,225, with 451 persons injured. In the first eleven months of 2023, there were 12,324 traffic accidents, which resulted in 7 deaths and 4,265 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in November hiked by 78.2% year-on-year to 685,335 trips, of which light automobile trips (638,149) surged by 82.1%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in November rose by 44.7% year-on-year to 5,285 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,008 tonnes) took up 94.8% of the total. In the first eleven months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (6,603,698 trips) leapt by 91.9% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (36,384 tonnes) slid by 21.0%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo expanded by 11.8% year-on-year to 16,768 tonnes in November; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (6,871 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (9,898 tonnes) showed respective growth of 19.9% and 6.8%. From January to November 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 25.7% year-on-year to 178,189 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 4,064 trips in November, a sharp rise of 340.3% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo swelled by 85.4% year-on-year to 8,692 tonnes in November, of which gross weight of inward cargo (631 tonnes) and outward cargo (7,787 tonnes) grew by 32.4% and 85.9% respectively. From January to November 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 287.0% year-on-year to 34,700 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (55,493 tonnes) went up by 17.5%.

As at the end of November, there were 87,892 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.7% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 14.7% year-on-year to 1,378,254; postpaid subscribers (1,003,720) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (374,534) rose by 8.9% and 33.8% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 720,384 as at end-November, an increase of 3.1% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in November went up by 2.9% year-on-year to 141 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first eleven months of 2023 grew by 1.3% to 1.56 billion hours.

