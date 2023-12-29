New Year’s Day holiday for slaughterhouse and slaughtering to suspend for one day

MACAU, December 29 - According to the notification from the Macau Slaughter House Ltd., it will be a one-day holiday for the slaughterhouse next Monday (1 January 2024). Slaughtering will resume normal on the next day (2 January). Businesses and consumers are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.
