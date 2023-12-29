DSEC Launches Revamped Mobile App

MACAU, December 29 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) launched its revamped mobile app today (29 December), providing users with faster access to more comprehensive statistical services to further enhance user experience and improve convenience.

The revamped app adopts a redesigned interface that enables users to customise frequently-used statistical services to streamline operations. The revamped app provides a number of new statistical services, including activation and binding of online questionnaires, Online Customer Service, commodity code search, synchronisation of “My Statistics” service via “Macao One Account” login, and customisation of statistical indicator list according to user’s preferences or needs. Besides, push notifications are available to help users get hold of the latest statistics.

The revamped app, which supports traditional and simplified Chinese, as well as Portuguese and English, is available for download in Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching “Statistics and Census Service”. DSEC will continue to improve the mobile app to provide the public with more convenient and faster access to official statistical services.