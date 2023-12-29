IAM adjusts operation time of station of Public Services Centres

MACAU, December 29 - To better integrate resources, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) adjusts the office hours of Islands District Public Services Centre – Seac Pai Van Station located in Avenida de Vale das Borboletas, Complexo Comunitário de Seac Pai Van, 6.˚ andar, Coloane. From 1 January next year, the station will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday and closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

In addition, Central District Public Services Centre - S. Lourenço Station located in Rua de João Lecaros, Complexo Municipal do Mercado de S. Lourenço, 4.˚ andar, Macau will cease operation starting from next year. The public can proceed to locations such as Central District Public Services Centre (Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, n.ᵒˢ 5 e 7, Complexo da Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, 3.˚ andar, Macau), Northern District Public Services Centre (Rua Nova da Areia Preta, n.º 52, Centro de Serviços da RAEM, Macau), Islands District Public Services Centre (Rua de Coimbra, n.º 225, 3.˚ andar, Centro de Serviços da RAEM das Ilhas , Taipa) to use the services. The service locations are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday with no lunch break and closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. They are welcome to call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for any enquiries or browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo to learn more about online services.