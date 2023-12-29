Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,115 in the last 365 days.

IAM adjusts operation time of station of Public Services Centres

MACAU, December 29 - To better integrate resources, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) adjusts the office hours of Islands District Public Services Centre – Seac Pai Van Station located in Avenida de Vale das Borboletas, Complexo Comunitário de Seac Pai Van, 6.˚ andar, Coloane. From 1 January next year, the station will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday and closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

In addition, Central District Public Services Centre - S. Lourenço Station located in Rua de João Lecaros, Complexo Municipal do Mercado de S. Lourenço, 4.˚ andar, Macau will cease operation starting from next year. The public can proceed to locations such as Central District Public Services Centre (Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, n.ˢ 5 e 7, Complexo da Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, 3.˚ andar, Macau), Northern District Public Services Centre (Rua Nova da Areia Preta, n.º 52, Centro de Serviços da RAEM, Macau), Islands District Public Services Centre (Rua de Coimbra, n.º 225, 3.˚ andar, Centro de Serviços da RAEM das Ilhas , Taipa) to use the services. The service locations are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday with no lunch break and closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. They are welcome to call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for any enquiries or browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo to learn more about online services.

You just read:

IAM adjusts operation time of station of Public Services Centres

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more