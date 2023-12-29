Submit Release
Inside Briefing Christmas special: The IfG fantasy cabinet

Have you opened all your presents and now need something to lift your flagging festive spirits? Perhaps those in-laws are staying a little longer than you’d like and you’re looking for a little audio escape?

Or maybe you need a political fix to get you through the holidays but you’re not quite ready to reengage with the last Westminster machinations?

Then this is the podcast for you. For one Christmas only, the IfG team have been submitting their suggestions to be appointed in a fantasy cabinet – with the reshuffle recorded for this special edition of Inside Briefing. Will Hugh Grant’s Love Actually PM get the nod as prime minister? Is Graham Norton or C3P0 the best pick for foreign secretary? Which government job would suit the Spice Girls? And does Count von Count have the right skills for chief whip or would Danny Dyer make sure no MP put their trotters up when a big vote was happening in Westminster?

Join Alex Thomas, Emma Norris, Alice Lilly and Joe Owen for an Inside Briefing like no other, as the team step into a parallel universe and argue for their fantasy cabinet selections.

