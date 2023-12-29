Submit Release
VinBigdata launches ViGPT

VIETNAM, December 29 - HÀ NỘI — VinBigdata officially launched ViGPT on December 28, which is being introduced as the first Vietnamese version of ChatGPT for end users.

They started allowing the first 1,000 people to register and experience ViGPT for a period of 15 days. After gathering feedback from users, VinBigdata will refine and update the system.

In addition to the end-user version, VinBigdata also plans to provide a community version of ViGPT for non-profit organisations without charging a fee. This is a great initiative to make the technology more accessible for organisations with social or charitable purposes. Furthermore, VinBigdata has developed another version of ViGPT specifically for the scientific community. This version is likely to be tailored to meet the unique needs and requirements of researchers and scientists.

For businesses, VinBigdata offers a version of ViGPT that focuses on data security, low operating costs, and optimisation. The goal is to provide a personalised experience that aligns with the specific requirements of each business. The system utilises supervised learning technology to provide accurate and reliable answers while minimising the possibility of incorrect inferences or fabricated information. — VNS

