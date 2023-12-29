Submit Release
New licensing regulations for the import and export of HFCs

VIETNAM, December 29 - HÀ NỘI — According to the Import-Export Department, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the issuance of licenses to export and import hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) substances will apply from January 1, 2024, with the provisions of Decree No.06/2022/ND-CP dated July 7, 2022.

HFCs is made up of three elements, including hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. This substance has practical applications in many fields, such as pharmaceuticals, food, refrigeration, and firefighting.

Government Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP, dated April 8, claims that the department granted permits to merchants to import and export HFCs substances following Circular No. 05/2020/TT-BCT until December 31, 2023.— VNS

