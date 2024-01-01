Kody Technolab Ltd. to Showcase Range of Robots at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit

Kody Technolab's range of robots. Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab to showcase range of robots at Vibrant Gujarat 2024, highlighting advances in AI/ML and robotics, supporting 'Make in India' vision.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kody Technolab Limited, a pioneer in AI/ML and robotics development in India, is thrilled to announce its “Participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024”.

About Kody Technolab Limited:

Kody Technolab Limited is a leading software development company specializing in enterprise-level projects and mobile application solutions. With a focus on emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and robotics solutions, Kody Technolab Limited has ventured into the robotics space with its products such as India’s premier surveillance robot Athena, and its custom service robot Dasher. Having successfully delivered 250+ projects and garnered the satisfaction of 150+ clients, Kody Technolab is poised to transform the industry and continue delivering cutting-edge software solutions to businesses in more than 30+ countries around the world.

Details of Participation:

With a strong emphasis on innovation and digitization, Kody Technolab Ltd. will showcase its advanced robotics technology from January 9th to 13th in Hall 10, Stall No. P14.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: https://www.vibrantgujarat.com/

Brief about participation:

Vibrant Gujarat 2024, a global forum renowned for business networking and knowledge sharing, aligns perfectly with the vision of Kody Technolab Limited about digitizing the world through innovative technology.

Kody Technolab Ltd. will be showcasing 4 state-of-the-art autonomous robots, each tailored to specific industry needs. Additionally, they are thrilled to present India's 1st advanced robot that is poised to astonish attendees. This latest addition to the portfolio exemplifies Kody Technolab's approach and commitment to pioneering advancements in the field of robotics.

As an NSE listed company with a footprint in over 30 countries, its goal extends beyond national borders, aiming to elevate India’s standing in the global export market through advanced robotic solutions.

Kody Techbolab Ltd.'s participation in Vibrant Gujarat 2024 is not only a testament to their innovative spirit but also a step towards realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

"We are excited to demonstrate how Kody Technolab Ltd's robotic solutions contribute to India's technological and economic growth," stated Mr. Manav Patel, Founder of Kody Technolab Ltd. "Our indigenous designs embody the 'Make in India' spirit, and we are proud to showcase these innovations on a global stage."

Join us at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 to witness the future of robotics technology. Engage with the team, experience live demonstrations, and explore how Kody Technolab’s robotic innovations are shaping tomorrow’s industries and everyday life.