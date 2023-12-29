The Relocation Strategist – the Emerging Figure in the Italian Real Estate Sector

The increasing demand for rental properties has created a significant gap between the available supply on the market and the ever-growing demand

This gap poses a considerable challenge for those relocating to cities, greatly complicating the search for a new residenceRentals in Italy on the rise, +13.1% - The third quarter of 2023 concluded with a 1.1% increase in rental prices, bringing them to an average of 13.5 euros/m2. This quarterly increase is a tangible sign of the growing demand for housing in Italy. [1]The real estate landscape is undergoing a radical transformation, with a clear shift towards the demand for rented apartments, rapidly surpassing the demand for those for sale. However, the main challenge for those seeking a new home is the transience of listings, disappearing within a few hours from agency or dedicated website listings, multiple rejected lease proposals, difficulty scheduling property visits, especially for those at affordable prices. This phenomenon creates widespread frustration for those who, for professional or educational reasons, must move from one city to another, turning the joy of a new job or the opening of a new academic year into an anxious and often fruitless search for a rental home.Buy or Rent: A Crucial ChoiceThe trend towards renting, already established in Northern Europe, is gaining ground in Italy as well. Professionals, managers, and the younger generations are increasingly opting for renting by choice, a phenomenon already widely spread among students. This shift in perspective is causing a price increase even in the South, marking a turning point in real estate market dynamics.The growing demand for rentals and insufficient supply have prompted industry operators to seek innovative solutions. In this complex context, the "Relocation Strategist" ( https://www.prontoinquilino.it/diventa-strategist ) emerges as a key figure. Antonio Marsella, CEO of Pronto Inquilino, emphasizes the importance of this figure in supporting those undergoing relocation, offering assistance from property search to the entire post-contract period.Antonio Marsella states: "Pronto Inquilino is among the pioneers in introducing the concept of the 'Relocation Strategist' in our country. Starting from January 2024, the service will be available in 'Franchising' mode nationwide, providing consultations from carefully selected and trained professionals."The Role of the "Relocation Strategist"The benefits offered by this professional figure are manifold: from selecting properties based on the client's needs to producing the necessary documentation, from verifying preliminary forms to technical support for the lease contract. From translating texts related to contractual documentation to interpreting laws, even for foreign clients. The Relocation Strategist is also the figure that fits perfectly as a partner for the entire real estate sector, playing an important role between agencies, landlords, and tenants. While these targeted relocation services were previously dedicated mainly to high-end clientele, Pronto Inquilino has made them accessible to everyone.Pronto Inquilino is an innovative business model, as currently, in Italy, after careful research, there is no evidence of organizations promoting these types of services in a synergistic and networked manner.The introduction of the figure of the Relocation Strategist in Italy has opened doors to new career opportunities in an increasingly demanding market. The Pronto Inquilino team has developed an approach to real estate services that supports the tenant throughout the process, acting as a liaison with other parties involved in rentals, namely landlords and real estate agencies.Pronto Inquilino ( www.prontoinquilino.it ) - with the experience of its founders in the rental sector, Pronto Inquilino operates successfully in Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, and Tuscany, with upcoming openings in Lazio. In addition to the leasing phase, it offers collateral services such as post-contractual assistance, management of utility transfers, and compliance with the Revenue Agency, as well as translation into different languages for clients from other nations, of all the documentation necessary for the signing of a contract with related regulations.This new approach to the real estate market is radically changing how people approach the process of searching and renting a property, offering comprehensive and continuous support. The "Relocation Strategist" emerges as the answer to the current challenges of the Italian real estate sector.[1] Source: Idealista.it