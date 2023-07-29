The National Tesori d'Italia Consortium was created
The entrepreneurial structure of Tesori d’Italia’s Networks takes shape. A guide for Italian companies: Verso Expo 2025 OsakaMILAN, MILAN, ITALY, July 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Training, communication and support for internationalization: these are the intentions and objectives with which the National Tesori D’Italia Consortium was created and developed, the first business aggregator in Italy open to all product sectors and headed by a system brand recognized by the main Italian institutions, with the ambition of establishing itself more and more abroad as well.
The initiative aims for the participation of 50 companies selected throughout Italy by 2025, from food and wine to design, fashion and new technologies. A Consortium in which high-profile expertise converges and useful for offering tools and answers for a correct business organization according to foreign markets.
From targeted projects by sector and country, starting with Japan and Asia, to the analyses and accessibility to tenders for the international promotion of Made in Italy; from the redevelopment of internal resources, to the updating of commercial strategies, up to the optimization of investments according to the markets, aiming at a financial balance between national and international turnover.
The Consortium Tesori d'Italia is the result of the active participation of both its founders and its consortium members: not a simple container of companies, but a dynamic laboratory that can concretely support companies in structuring themselves and obtaining results in foreign markets.
“The heart of the project is networking in Italy to create quality synergies and a distribution line of Made in Italy in the world – as Riccardo D'Urso, CEO of Tesori d'Italia explains. “We need to structure ourselves adequately in order to be able to take advantage of the funds and contributions made available every year by the Italian institutions for internationalization projects. And certainly investing in quality to guarantee a solid and reliable image of Italy abroad".
About Consorzio Tesori d'Italia -
The Consortium, established on July 25 and officially presented in September, will start membership from 1 October 2023, becoming the official contact for business promotion program of Tesori d’Italia Verso Expo 2025 - Osaka project. The Consortium takes shape after four years of planning, from the will, commitment and vision of Riccardo D'Urso (President and Director), Gaetano Silvio Giugliano Cola (Vice President and Director), Biagio del Giudice (Director) and Marco Poletti (Director). Professional figures who cover all areas relating to business management, international marketing, commercialization, business consultancy, trade fair organization and international promotion. The guide, unanimously entrusted to D'Urso as he was already the contact person for several years for the Consortium for the Protection of Grana Padano in Japan and, therefore, an expert on the mechanisms that regulate the activity of consortiums in Italy and abroad. Among the priority projects of the Consortium, those dedicated to the revitalization and enhancement of the Italian land and agricultural heritage, to the integrated training of Italian and foreign resources for targeted placement in Italy and abroad, stand out. The Chiara Dolcini Law Firm of Milan, a European lawyer, has been appointed for general national and international contracts.
