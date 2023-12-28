Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck by a Vehicle

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 9:47 p.m., a male bicyclist was travelling northbound in the northbound lanes of 1200 New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. At that time, a four-door black sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on New Jersey Avenue, Northwest, and crossed over into the northbound lanes to begin turning left onto Morgan Street, Northwest. When the sedan crossed into the southbound lanes, it struck the bicyclist and fled the scene. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Peter Black of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

