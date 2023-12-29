Annual consumption promotion fair underway in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 29 - HCM CITY — The 2023 Consumption Promotion Fair kicked off in HCM City on Wednesday evening, featuring about 200 booths by more than 100 businesses.

On display are farm produce, food and specialties of localities, among others, with diverse packaging and guaranteed quality and prices.

The annual event is expected to contribute to stimulating consumer demand and boosting local economic growth, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc said, adding that the participating businesses offer discounts ranging from 30 per cent to 70 per cent.

On the sidelines of the fair, to last until January 1, there will be trade promotion activities and others connecting producers and distributors. — VNS