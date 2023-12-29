Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,276 in the last 365 days.

Annual consumption promotion fair underway in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 29 - HCM CITY — The 2023 Consumption Promotion Fair kicked off in HCM City on Wednesday evening, featuring about 200 booths by more than 100 businesses.

On display are farm produce, food and specialties of localities, among others, with diverse packaging and guaranteed quality and prices.

The annual event is expected to contribute to stimulating consumer demand and boosting local economic growth, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc said, adding that the participating businesses offer discounts ranging from 30 per cent to 70 per cent.

On the sidelines of the fair, to last until January 1, there will be trade promotion activities and others connecting producers and distributors. — VNS

 

You just read:

Annual consumption promotion fair underway in HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more