Migration Watch UK responds to new immigration measures

December 08, 2023

Commenting on the changes announced today to the UK’s immigration system, Alp Mehmet, Chairman of Migration Watch UK said:

These measures are an admission that Conservative immigration policy has collapsed. If the government’s aim is now to reduce immigration by only 300,000 a year this will simply normalise what, until recently, was record breaking levels of net migration. The result will be a rapidly growing population with all the costs involved.

The announced changes to the immigration system include: