PSD News Release – Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

December 28, 2023

Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

HONOLULU — A search is underway for O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Michael Gardner Davis, who was reported missing during a head count.

Davis, 80, was present during the first head count at Module 20 at about 6 a.m. today. Davis was discovered missing during a second head count at about 9 a.m.

Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department have been notified.

Davis is serving time for felony sex assault and other offenses. His next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2024.

Davis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

