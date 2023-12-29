PSD News Release – Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
KA ʻOIHANA HO‘OPALEKANA LEHULEHU
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 28, 2023
Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate
HONOLULU — A search is underway for O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Michael Gardner Davis, who was reported missing during a head count.
Davis, 80, was present during the first head count at Module 20 at about 6 a.m. today. Davis was discovered missing during a second head count at about 9 a.m.
Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department have been notified.
Davis is serving time for felony sex assault and other offenses. His next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2024.
Davis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety and
Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507