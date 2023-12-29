Submit Release
PSD News Release – Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

KA ʻOIHANA HO‘OPALEKANA LEHULEHU

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D. 

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 28, 2023

 

 

Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

 

 

HONOLULU — A search is underway for O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) work furlough inmate Michael Gardner Davis, who was reported missing during a head count.

Davis, 80, was present during the first head count at Module 20 at about 6 a.m. today. Davis was discovered missing during a second head count at about 9 a.m.

Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department have been notified.

Davis is serving time for felony sex assault and other offenses. His next parole hearing is scheduled for March 2024.

Davis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

 

 

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety and

Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

[email protected]

