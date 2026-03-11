DHS NEWS RELEASE: NEW ONLINE TRAINING FOR MANDATED REPORTERS NOW AVAILABLE STATEWIDE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

NEW ONLINE TRAINING FOR MANDATED REPORTERS NOW AVAILABLE STATEWIDE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 11, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today the launch of a new Mandated Reporter Online Training Program, a comprehensive and accessible resource designed to ensure that individuals required by law to report suspected abuse or neglect, have the knowledge and tools necessary to carry out this critical responsibility.

The online training was developed by DHS in partnership with the Children’s Justice Center and made possible through funding secured by the Maui County Children’s Justice Center Committee. This collaboration ensures mandated reporters across the state have consistent, up-to-date guidance to help protect Hawaiʻi’s keiki and vulnerable adults.

Mandated reporters play a vital role in safeguarding children and at-risk individuals. The new training provides clear, practical instruction, including:

Guidance on recognizing the signs of abuse and neglect

Step-by-step instructions on how and when to make a report

An overview of legal requirements and responsibilities under Hawaiʻi law

Interactive modules and real-world scenarios to support practical learning

The training is free of charge, available 24/7 and can be completed at the participant’s own pace. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate verifying compliance with mandated reporter requirements.

Who Should Take This Training

The program is intended for teachers, healthcare professionals, social workers, law enforcement officers and any individual designated as a mandated reporter under state law.

How to Register

Mandated reporters can access the training and additional resources at:

www.mandatedreportertraining.com/hawaii

“This is an important step in protecting our keiki. By helping people recognize signs of abuse and understand how to report concerns, we strengthen our community’s ability to act as a first line of defense for our children,” said Department of Human Services Director Ryan Yamane.

