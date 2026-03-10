DLNR News Release – ALL CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU, MAUI, AND MOLOKAʻI CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

ALL CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU, MAUI, AND MOLOKAʻI CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 10, 2026

HONOLULU – Due to the powerful approaching storms, all camping areas on Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 1 a.m. until further notice.

The National Weather Service advises that storm impacts, particularly Friday and Saturday, are expected to be severe and may continue beyond Sunday, March 15.

DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with all announcements of area closures. People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge or high surf. Emergency response or rescue from these areas may be delayed.

Individuals with lodging (cabin) reservations will be contacted directly by the State Parks district offices to discuss options, which may include continued stay.

Refunds will be credited to the accounts of anyone who misses camping nights due to storm closures.

Residents and visitors can find information on preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge on the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency ( https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/ ) and county emergency management agencies’ websites.

More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo

For updates on storm related park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/

# # #