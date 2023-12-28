Discover nature with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free January programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in January with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Small game hunting is exciting for all ages! This class provides you the skills necessary to hunt and harvest rabbits. Topics will include safety, rules, biology, and hunting methods (with and without dogs) and preparation of harvested game. Please note that only registered participants may attend the program.

Sensory Exploration: Sensory Saturday | 2 – 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Discover how wild animals survive the frigid temperatures through participating in several sensory-friendly activities! These child-directed activities are designed to provide many tactile opportunities through hands-on exploration. Feel free to come and go as you like. This program is designed to be inclusive to children of all ages and abilities.

Are you wise as an owl, or clever as a fox? Come show off your brain power at this year’s Cape Nature Center Trivia Night! Questions will fall into typical trivia categories – expect questions on sports, pop culture, science and more, all with a natural twist! Teams are limited to five people, including children. Please allow only one person per team to register. Feel free to bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy!

Here’s your chance to expand your skills beyond leaf identification and discover other features to identify tree species native to Missouri! Test your skills and learn forestry tidbits in this fun, interactive hike. This hike will take place outside on Ridgetop Trail behind the Cape Nature Center, so please dress accordingly. Ridgetop Trail is paved and 1/4 mile one-way with even, easy terrain.

Registration

Check out details for all of MDC’s free January events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. And don’t forget to register your children for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times!

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.