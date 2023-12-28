Are you interested in becoming a hunter education instructor?

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting workshops for those interested in becoming certified Wyoming hunter education instructors. The first workshop will be held at the Laramie Regional Office from January 25 - 27. Three additional trainings will be held around the state in 2024.

Hunter education instructors make up one of the largest volunteer forces in the nation. All states rely on the passion and dedication of volunteer instructors to certify the next generation of hunters. We are looking for volunteers who are enthusiastic about promoting ethical, responsible, and legal hunting practices. If this sounds like you or someone you know, please check out or pass along the following information about instructor training opportunities!

Interested individuals should read through the Becoming a Hunter Education Instructor information. This information will walk you through the qualifications and responsibilities required of a hunter education instructor. These resources answer the most frequently asked questions from potential instructors.

To become a certified instructor, individuals must attend a training workshop. These workshops last three days and will teach you everything you need to know to become an instructor. Workshops also integrate a traditional hunter education class, so you can watch experienced instructors at work and learn from their teaching techniques.

If you have read through the Becoming a Hunter Education Instructor information and think this would be a good fit for you, please check your calendar to see if you could attend one of the 2024 training workshops. Workshops will be held:

January 25 - 27 in Laramie, at the Laramie Game and Fish Office

February 8 - 10 in Green River, at the Green River Game and Fish Office

April 18 - 20 in Jackson, at the Teton County 4-H Extension Office

August 8 - 10 in Casper, at the Casper Game and Fish Office

These are the only opportunities to become a certified instructor in 2024. Workshops will move to different communities around the state each year. While we encourage you to attend the workshop closest to where you live, you may travel to another location if the timing works better for you. Reimbursement can be provided for either lodging or mileage if you travel for a workshop. Most meals will be provided during the workshop. A tentative workshop schedule is available to help you understand the time commitment involved in attending.

To register for a workshop, please fill out the Workshop Registration Form. If you are interested in participating in hunter education but do not have the time or capacity to become a full instructor, we are also looking for hunter education assistants! Please read about the assistant instructor position responsibilities here.

If you have questions about these training opportunities, please contact Katie Simpson, Game and Fish Hunter Education Coordinator, at katie.simpson@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4542.

