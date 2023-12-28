Assembly Bill 1418, which takes effect Jan. 1, will ban local governments across California from enforcing crime-free housing policies. Not only do crime-free housing rules stop landlords from renting to those with prior convictions, but many also call for the eviction of tenants based on arrests or contact with law enforcement.
New law has Californians with criminal records ‘quite hopeful’ they’ll finally find housing
