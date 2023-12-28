People First News June, 2023

This June we are proud to acknowledge and celebrate Pride Month. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer + (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. A police raid at a gay nightclub known as the Stonewall Inn sparked a six-day protest and violent clashes among bar patrons, community members and the New York City Police Department. This event served as a catalyst for the Gay Rights Movement around the world. The first Pride march in New York City was held on June 28, 1970, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrates the work to achieve equal justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning Americans. Pride month increasingly acknowledges LGBTQ+ adults and youth living with a disability. This intersection of their identities as LGBTQ+ and having a disability can create challenges by intensifying the discrimination and bias confronted at work, in education, and in life. OPWDD supports diversity, equity and inclusion and we are proud that several members of our staff and leadership will be marching in Pride parades across the state. Learn more about the history of Pride Month here: https://www.loc.gov/lgbt-pride-month/about/ Join us for Get Outdoors & Get Together Day on Saturday, June 10! OPWDD will again be partnering with NYS DEC, NYS Parks, and the NYS Department of Veterans' Services for this fun day at more than 20 locations across New York State. This event showcases the accessible recreational opportunities available at our state parks and DEC lands that people with and without disabilities can enjoy together. Download our event flyer here. See our event site for locations and more information! We hope you will join us on June 10! Learn more here. Long time disability rights advocate BJ Stasio doesn’t believe in waiting for invitations – he believes in making his own moment. Thanks to his advocacy, this summer more people will be able to enjoy the Buffal-O Ferris Wheel at Riverland Amusement Park, part of RiverWorks entertainment in Buffalo, New York. When BJ met the owner, Earl Ketry, he asked Ketry if he had plans to make the Ferris Wheel accessible. Ketry asked what he would have to do to make the ride accessible, and the rest is history. Last summer, at BJ’s prompting, Ketry made the Ferris Wheel accessible, and since then BJ has ridden it so often the park’s employees refer to it as “his office” and dubbed him the “Mayor of RiverWorks.” This summer, he plans to use the park’s accessible zip line – just don’t tell his wife! BJ credits the park’s accessibility not only to his self-advocacy, but to an incredible ally in the park’s owner, Earl. BJ hopes his story reminds other people with disabilities not to wait for others to ask for change. BJ says, “Good things happen when you speak up!” OPWDD recognizes and celebrates June 19th as Juneteenth, a day set apart for remembering and honoring the ultimate freeing of enslaved African Americans. On this day in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger issued an order proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas, nearly two years after President Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. Today, Juneteenth serves as a powerful reminder of the long and arduous journey towards racial equality and stands as a symbol of hope, resilience, and the ongoing fight against systemic racism. The significance of Juneteenth lies not only in the historical moment it represents but also in its impact on American culture and society. The celebration serves as a time of reflection, education, and unity. Communities across the nation come together to honor the contributions of African Americans and recognize the ongoing struggle for equality. In 2021, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday, marking a significant step towards national unity and understanding. By recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday, we affirm our dedication to progress and our aspiration for a more inclusive and equitable future for all. For more about Juneteenth, visit What Is Juneteenth? (history.com) Niagara University offers disability awareness training and resources for first responders including fire fighters, police and emergency medical staff. Understanding how to come to the aid of someone with a disability during an emergency can make a life-or-death difference. To learn more about Niagara University’s program and how your community can benefit by being informed, visit: https://frdat.niagara.edu/ All planned upcoming public meetings are posted on the Public Meetings Page of the OPWDD website. Be sure to check the webpage for the latest, most up-to-date information about upcoming meetings.