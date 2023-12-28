Emily Maria Gallery Announces Availability of New Art Collection

Each painting is a window into the subtle interactions in nature that often go unnoticed. It's a celebration of life, color, and the interdependence of species.” — Emily Hunter - Artist

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily Maria Gallery has announced the availability of a new collection of artworks. This collection, characterized by its unique blend of cultural influences and emotional depth, is now open for viewing and acquisition.

Art That Reflects a Journey of Cultural and Emotional Exploration

Emily Maria Hunter, an artist with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Louisiana State University, is known for her use of vibrant colors and a style that merges abstract and surreal elements. Her work often explores themes of emotion, culture, and heritage.

Cultural Diversity as a Cornerstone of Artistic Expression

Hunter's background, encompassing her Mexican heritage and life in New Orleans, informs her art significantly. Her paintings often feature elements of nature, combined with a contemporary artistic approach, offering narratives rich in history and identity.

The Collection: Pollination

The Pollination collection at the Emily Maria Gallery includes various works such as 'Monarch Pollination 1-4'. Each artwork showcases Hunter's ability to portray her subjects vividly.

Artist's Perspective on the Collection

Emily Maria Hunter commented on the collection, stating, "Each painting is a window into the subtle interactions in nature that often go unnoticed. It's a celebration of life, color, and the interdependence of species."

Viewing and Purchasing Information

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Emily Maria Gallery website for more details on the collection and purchasing information. For custom art inquiries, please get in touch with the gallery directly.