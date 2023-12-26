Gathermed improves pharmacy clinic relationships to improve outcomes and normalize prevention.

Enhancing Health Outcomes: Gathermed Fosters Stronger Pharmacist-Doctor Relationships with Real-Time Physiologic Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for healthcare, Gathermed is pioneering a new approach to enhance the relationship between pharmacists and doctors in communities nationwide. This initiative is poised to transform the healthcare landscape by leveraging the power of real-time physiological data, ensuring better health outcomes for patients.

Bridging the Gap Between Pharmacies and Clinics

Gathermed's innovative strategy focuses on strengthening the collaboration between pharmacists and healthcare providers. By facilitating the sharing of real-time physiological data, Gathermed enables a more integrated and cohesive approach to patient care, ensuring that both pharmacists and doctors have access to the most current and relevant health information.

The Power of Real-Time Physiological Data

The core of Gathermed's approach lies in harnessing real-time physiological data. This data is crucial in monitoring patient health, allowing for timely interventions and more informed clinical decisions. By providing this data to both pharmacists and doctors, Gathermed ensures a more comprehensive understanding of each patient's health status.

The Role of Pharmacists in Patient Care

Pharmacists play a vital role in the healthcare system, often serving as the first point of contact for patients. Gathermed's initiative recognizes and enhances this role, empowering pharmacists to contribute more significantly to patient care through better collaboration with doctors.

A New Era of Patient Monitoring

Gathermed's approach also emphasizes the importance of continuous patient monitoring. By utilizing advanced technology and device-agnostic platforms, pharmacists and doctors can keep a closer eye on patient health, leading to better prevention strategies and health outcomes.

The Hawthorne Effect and Patient Behavior

The Hawthorne Effect highlights the positive impact of monitoring on patient behavior. With pharmacists and doctors working closely together, patients are more likely to engage in healthier lifestyle choices, knowing their health is being monitored consistently.

A Word from CEO Brett Landrum

Brett Landrum, CEO of Gathermed, underscores the importance of this collaboration: "Real-time physiological data is transforming healthcare. By bringing pharmacists and doctors closer together to analyze this data, we're enhancing and revolutionizing patient care."

Gathermed's Founding Vision

Founded by health tech entrepreneurs Brett Landrum and Curt Simpson, Gathermed was born from the necessity to integrate new CPT codes and real-time data into patient care. Their vision has led to the development of a platform that empowers pharmacists to play a more active role in healthcare.

Gathermed's Mission: A Collaborative Healthcare Approach

Gathermed is dedicated to solving the healthcare labor shortage by facilitating a data-driven focus on patients who need attention most. This approach enhances the pharmacist-doctor relationship and improves overall patient care.

Why Choose Gathermed

With its proven track record and innovative approach, Gathermed is the go-to solution for pharmacies and healthcare providers seeking to improve their collaborative efforts. The platform's ability to integrate and analyze real-time physiological data makes it an invaluable tool in modern healthcare.

