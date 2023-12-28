EMU Hosted a New Year Festival

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) hosted its New Year Festival on Wednesday, 27 December, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the EMU Rectorate Square. Organized by EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, the event welcomed EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu overseeing Student Affairs and many faculty members and students.

Offering a vibrant array of entertainment, the festival garnered significant interest from both students and the Famagusta community. DJ Savage and MC Shana's performances provided a joyful atmosphere, complemented by the Christmas choir singing tunes about the new year. EMU's Dance Club showcased diverse dance performances, while a New Year-themed band show lit up the night.

Throughout the event, featuring food and beverage stalls, EMU Theater Community offered face painting sessions, and the Photography Club captured memorable moments. Attendees shared their aspirations for the new year by hanging wishes on a dedicated tree. Additionally, the North Cyprus Lions Clubs distributed food packages to students, and Oza Coffee generously served complimentary coffee. Items collected as part of a clothing campaign led by the EMU Community Involvement Center and the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate were given to students free of charge. Furthermore, the Animal Rescue Club accepted donations of pet food for campus animals.

The 360-degree video setup at the event area garnered enthusiastic participation, allowing attendees to share the EMU New Year's celebration on social media. A handcraft workshop stall crafted various souvenirs from folded paper. All participants enjoyed a delightful evening, embracing the festive spirit of the New Year.