Burgum appoints Colby Braun to serve as Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation interim director

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Colby Braun to serve as interim director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR), effective Jan. 1. Current DOCR Director Dave Krabbenhoft is retiring Dec. 31.

Braun has served as DOCR’s director of facility operations since August 2018. He previously served for nearly five years as warden of the North Dakota State Penitentiary, four years as DOCR’s director of transitional facilities and six years as warden of the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center. Braun earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University and began his career in corrections in 1997 as a correctional officer at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center in Dickinson.

The process of selecting the next DOCR director is underway.