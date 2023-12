RUSSIA, December 28 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The heads of government discussed topical issues of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation, paying special attention to advancing cooperation in the fields of industry and transport.

Additionally, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov explored joint initiatives within the Commonwealth of Independent States and other multilateral frameworks.