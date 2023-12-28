Submit Release
Innovative Review Management Platform 'Reputation Check' Now in Beta Test

'Reputation Check' is the latest digital tool designed by Reputation House with a particular focus on review management, mentions, and feedback monitoring

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed by Reputation House's experts in Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM) and Online Reputation Management (ORM), ‘Reputation Check’ comes with an intuitive interface. It conducts thorough research across search engine results pages, ensuring a comprehensive examination of online sentiments and feedback. By gathering data from various online sources, ‘Reputation Check’ presents results in a format that's easy to understand, providing actionable insights.

Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House, highlights the strategic importance of effective review management, stating, "Online reputation management is not just about monitoring; it's about understanding the profound impact sentiments can have on digital success of a business. Reviews shape perception, influence decisions, and contribute to a brand's overall reputation. At Reputation House, we recognize this as a strategic imperative for businesses of all sizes."

Key features of ‘Reputation Check’ include two types of research – basic and advanced. This comprehensive approach provides users with an overall reputation score, insights into search engine results, the frequency of repeated search results, and a semantic analysis of search queries.

Going beyond traditional review management, the platform extracts information from review sites, evaluating both the quantity and tone of mentions, and assessing the perceived authority of each platform. ‘Reputation Check’ compiles a comprehensive overview of a brand or persona's current rating on these sites.

‘Reputation Check’ is a must-have for small and midsize businesses wanting to improve their online reputation and make confident, informed decisions.

Check Reputation is now available to everyone as it undergoes beta testing.

To learn more about Reputation House and its innovative products for online reputation management, visit website.

Denis P
Reputation House
pr@reputation.house

