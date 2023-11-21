‘Reputation House’ Announced European Market Expansion at Web Summit 2023
After remarkable success in the USA, Hong Kong, and the UAE, Reputation House is strategically planning to extend its operations to the European region in 2024LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reputation House — a leading player in the online performance and reputation management industry — is set to embark on a new chapter with its announcement of expansion into the European market by mid-2024 at Web Summit 2023 in Portugal.
Nikita Prokhorov, Co-founder and Managing Director of Reputation House, stressed the importance of this expansion, stating, "The ongoing digital transformation in Europe presents both challenges and opportunities. At Web Summit, we're committed to addressing the urgent need for online reputation management in the public and private sectors."
Nikita shared insights on online reputation management trends and challenges at his keynote presentation on the Web Summit stage, providing strategies to enhance digital presence and highlighting the importance of a strong digital presence in the European market.
"The pandemic and permanent digitalization in the European region has intensified the growing interest in online reputation management services. Projections indicate that the global online reputation management market is expected to reach a remarkable $3.4 billion (€3.2 billion) by 2030. The ORM industry is evolving rapidly. To stay competitive, companies must adapt quickly, use cutting-edge technology, and create innovative solutions. Adaptability is key to leadership in reputation management and any industry," he added.
Web Summit 2023, one of the world's largest tech events, connected individuals shaping the future. Its mission is to facilitate meaningful connections between CEOs, founders, investors, media, politicians, and cultural figures.
About Reputation House:
Reputation House, based in the USA, is one of the world’s leading online reputation management agencies with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and US. For over 10 years we have secured online reputation for more than 1000 international companies that include governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.
Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.
