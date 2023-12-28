FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 28, 2023

Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent program statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The District Court of Maryland will begin accepting electronic failure to pay rent filings statewide via Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) effective January 2, 2024. Currently, the District Court in Baltimore County and the District Court in Prince George’s County accept e-filings for failure to pay rent cases, and Baltimore City will begin accepting these filings in May 2024, upon the launch of MDEC in Baltimore City. All 23 Maryland counties will offer this service starting January 2.

The use of electronic filing (e-filing) technology provides a fast and convenient method of filing documents while allowing the courts to operate more efficiently. Users may e-file multiple cases at one time using certified bulk filing service providers. A list of certified providers is available on the Judiciary's MDEC e-filing and landlord-tenant webpage.

“The launch of the E-rent program in Baltimore County in June 2022 and last month in Prince George’s County has proven to be effective and successful, and we are pleased to soon be able to offer this service statewide by the spring of 2024 when Baltimore City launches MDEC,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “We are now able to advance this technology-based improvement to all jurisdictions.”

All failure to pay rent filers are encouraged to file electronically. For more information regarding registration and failure to pay rent e-filing, visit the MDEC e-filing and landlord-tenant webpage.

