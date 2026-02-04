Media Advisory: Circuit Court for Talbot County Adult Drug Treatment Court celebrates graduates
February 4, 2026
Circuit Court for Talbot County Adult Drug Treatment Court celebrates graduates
On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the Circuit Court for Talbot County Problem-Solving Adult Drug Treatment Court will celebrate five graduates’ successful completion of the program. Since its inception in 2005, many participants have improved their lives by completing the program. The Problem-Solving Adult Drug Treatment Court is one of 74 problem-solving courts statewide, which include drug, mental health, veterans, truancy, re-entry, and other court programs. The adult drug treatment court program provides an opportunity for nonviolent offenders who suffer from substance use disorders to receive comprehensive quality treatment and support services, including case management, drug testing, employment assistance, access to educational programs, and assistance in securing housing and state or federal benefits, as applicable.
Judges, court staff, family, friends, prosecutors, and defense attorneys will congratulate the graduates on their success. In addition, Senior Judge Broughton Earnest will serve as the keynote speaker along with Judge Philip T. Cronan. Judge Earnest was the founding judge of the Circuit Court for Talbot County Adult Drug Treatment Court.
Media are encouraged to attend the graduation, which will be held in person at the courthouse.
|WHO:
|Circuit Court for Talbot County Administrative Judge Philip T. Cronan, presiding
Senior Judge Broughton Earnest, keynote speaker
Circuit Court for Talbot County Adult Drug Treatment Court graduates
|WHAT:
|Circuit Court for Talbot County Problem-Solving Adult Drug Treatment Court graduation ceremony
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Circuit Court for Talbot County
Talbot County Courthouse – South Building
Bradley Meeting Room
11 N. Washington Street
Easton, Maryland 21601
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions.
The use of cameras inside the courtroom may be limited. Photographers will be allowed to take pictures of the Adult Drug Treatment Court ceremony. Photographers also will be allowed to take still photography and/or video, but those must be approved in advance. Photographers must ask participants for their consent prior to taking pictures and/or video.
