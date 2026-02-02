FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 2, 2026

Maryland Judiciary to accept digital payments for circuit courts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Judiciary Judicial Information Systems (JIS) is excited to announce the implementation of the new Non-Case Revenue System, a modern cashiering and revenue collection system for the circuit courts.

The new system is designed to help process and accept payments for non-case related items within the circuit courts. Non-case related items include payments and fees not directly tied to specific court cases such as administrative, license, and land record fees.

Implementation of the new Non-Case Revenue System will provide individuals with additional payment options as the new system allows the circuit courts to accept digital forms of payment, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Beginning March 1, 2026, fees for using credit cards, debit cards, and digital payments will be paid by the customer instead of the court. Current fee rates for both credit cards, debit cards, and digital payments are $0.35 + 1.9% per transaction. Please note, rates are subject to change in the future.

