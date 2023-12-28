Weston, Wis. Officer Involved Critical Incident

VILLAGE of WESTON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Marathon County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

At approximately 11:12 p.m., Everest Metro Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident. Shortly after, Everest Metro Police Officers arrived at the home on the 3300 block of Mount View Avenue in the Village of Weston, Wisconsin. Upon arrival officers encountered a male subject with a bladed weapon who was assaulting a female subject. Officers attempted less lethal options but were unsuccessful. Two Everest Metro Police Officers then discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers located a female subject who had sustained life-threatening injuries and was then transported to a local hospital.

Involved law enforcement were not injured.

Everest Police Department is equipped with body-worn cameras.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative duty, per agency policy.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kronenwetter Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, a DCI Crime Response Specialist and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.