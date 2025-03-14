AG Kaul Wins Temporary Block on Mass Firings of Federal Probationary Employees and Gets Fired Employees Their Jobs Back
Federal Judge Orders 18 Federal Agencies to Give Employees Their Jobs Back By Monday
MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul issued the following statement after a federal judge in the United States District Court for Maryland on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) for 18 federal agencies, ordering them to stop the illegal mass layoffs of federal probationary employees and to reinstate fired employees by 1:00pm on Monday, March 17, 2025.
Once again, a court has had to step in to stop lawless action from President Trump. With this ruling, his unlawful mass firings have temporarily been reversed and the disruption to the services these employees provide will be limited. We will continue working to ensure that the law is upheld.
The TRO was issued on Thursday and comes after AG Kaul joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general on March 6, 2025, in suing numerous federal agencies for causing irreparable injuries to Wisconsin and the other plaintiff states. The TRO stops the unlawful mass firings, orders the agencies to give those employees their jobs back, and applies to the following 18 federal agencies:
Department of Agriculture
Department of Commerce
Department of Education
Department of Energy
Department of Health and Human Services
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Housing and Urban Development
Department of Interior
Department of Labor
Department of Transportation
Department of Treasury
Department of Veterans Affairs
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Environmental Protection Agency
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
General Services Administration
Small Business Administration
United States Agency for International Development
To learn more about the original lawsuit, please read here.
AG Kaul was joined by the attorneys general of Maryland, Minnesota, the District of Columbia, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
