1000TRAX Secures €1mio. in Private Equity Funding to Revolutionise the Music Industry

1000TRAX, a leading provider of copyright-free music streaming services for businesses, secures €1 mio. private equity funding round.

This investment allows us to not only expand our services but also make substantial strides towards our mission of contributing to a more sustainable music industry.” — Bettina van Wylich-Muxoll, CEO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investment round saw the participation of notable industry figures, Jesper Fineman (Gd af 13. Januar 1999 ApS), HNF Holding A/S, Vedelgart Holding ApS, Morten Christensen, as well as our distinguished artist Henrik Launbjerg and producer Mark Chemnitz.

The newly acquired funds will be strategically deployed to propel our growth initiatives. A significant portion will be directed towards bolstering our sales and marketing efforts to further accelerate our market expansion. Additionally, we plan to fortify our AI infrastructure, and to establish three state-of-the-art recording studios to substantially scale our music library.

1000TRAX is set to revolutionise the industry with its groundbreaking copyright-free and royalty-protected music streaming service. The service empowers businesses to achieve remarkable savings of up to 87% on their music expenses, all while maintaining strict adherence to copyright laws.

With a record of 350 Danish customers the first year, a recent entry into the DACH region, France, Spain and Turkey, and plans to further expand in the rest of Europe, UK, USA, and Japan, our growth is set for exponential rise.

Jesper Fineman, lead Investor (Gd af 13. Januar 1999 ApS), expressed his excitement: "Being part of 1000TRAX's journey is an exciting opportunity to revolutionise the music industry. Their unique approach blends technology and artistry, setting a new standard for copyright compliance. We're proud to support this innovative company."

Henrik Launbjerg added: "As a musician, I have experienced how little one earns from individual streams on platforms like Spotify. With 1000TRAX, I earn more in a weekend than I do from 1 mio. streams at Spotify. At the same time, restaurant owners save significantly by using 1000TRAX. It's a fantastic concept that benefits everyone involved, and a business model that I, as a musician, see great opportunity in.”

Michael Pfundheller, Founder: "From the inception, our goal has been to redefine how businesses experience and utilise background music. This investment is a testament to the dedication and vision of our team. With this support, we're poised to make an even greater impact on the industry."

Bettina van Wylich-Muxoll, CEO: "This investment is a significant milestone for 1000TRAX. It allows us to not only expand our services but also make substantial strides towards our mission of contributing to a more sustainable music industry. We're grateful for the trust our investors have placed in us, and we're excited for what lies ahead."