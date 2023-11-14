Copyright free music streaming service expands in Germany

1000TRAX Partners with TMT GmbH and Boehrs Technology & Solutions to Conquer the DACH Market!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000TRAX redefines music licensing offering a high quality copyright-free music streaming solution, enabling businesses to save money, while upholding copyright integrity. Established in Switzerland and headquartered in London, 1000TRAX has acquired 500 customers in Denmark within a mere 8 months and is now expanding into the DACH region.

We are excited to announce a major step forward for 1000TRAX as we embark on a dynamic partnership with two respected industry leaders - Frank Meier of TMT GmbH and Niklas Boehrs of Boehrs Technology & Solutions. Together we are poised to revolutionise the way businesses in the DACH region access and use copyright-free music for their establishments.

Frank Meier of TMT GmbH highlighted the significance of this collaboration, emphasizing the demand for affordable, high-quality background music: "The DACH region is a big market for background music. Countless establishments play music daily to create ambiance and attract customers, but often end up paying more than they need to because it is difficult to find affordable quality background music without resorting to some form of piracy. There is a huge need for cheaper, high-quality streaming solutions and we are very excited to partner with 1000TRAX to meet this demand”.

Niklas Boehrs, Boehrs Technology & Solutions, echoed this sentiment, saying, ”This partnership offers companies in the DACH region an unique opportunity to elevate their customer experiences through curated, high-quality copyright-free music. We are excited to join forces with 1000TRAX in this endeavor."

Bettina van Wylich-Muxoll, CEO of 1000TRAX, expressed her anticipation for the venture: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our continued expansion. The DACH region is one of the top markets for PRO background music, so we are elated to partner with TMT GmbH and Boehrs Technology & Solutions to cover this market."

Founder Michael Pfundheller of 1000TRAX shared his sentiments, stating: "I founded this company with a vision to accelerate the transition to a sustainable music industry by making background music affordable and easy. With partners like TMT GmbH and Boehrs Technology & Solutions, we are one step closer to realising that vision."

