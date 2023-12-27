Man Dead After Vehicle Recovered from Anacostia River

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man who was found in a vehicle submerged in the Anacostia River.

On Monday, December 25, 2023, at approximately 1:24 p.m., an uninvolved witness contacted 911 and reported a vehicle was in the Anacostia River near the 700 block of Anacostia Drive SE and the 11th Street Bridge.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Chevy Tahoe was travelling northbound on Anacostia Drive SE when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over the designated footpath and grass embankment, entering the Anacostia River.

MPD Harbor Patrol Unit and DC Fire Rescue Dive Team responded to the scene and recovered a man from the vehicle. Despite all life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Jerome Dennis, of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23208765