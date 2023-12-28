ApsTron Science Updates its Binaural Beats + Respiration Exercise App, Expanding Its Soundscape and ASMR Offering

Binaural plus Respiration Phone Screen 4 Free App

ApsTron Science dedicated to advancing wellness tools, today announced an update to its Binaural Beats + Respiration Exercise App, broadens ASMR Collection

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science dedicated to advancing digital wellness tools, today announced an update to its Binaural Beats + Respiration Exercise App. This update enhances the app's core binaural beats feature and broadens its ASMR sound collection.

The App now has over 100,000 phone installations. Originally designed to intertwine auditory stimulation with controlled breathing exercises, the app includes features like white noise, tones at 423 Hz and 528 Hz, and womb sounds. With the latest update, users can now experience an expanded range of ASMR soundscapes designed to foster relaxation and focus.

New features and enhancements include:

- Soothing Magic: A serene collection of sounds, offering users a peaceful auditory experience.

- Symphony of Fabric: A unique set of sounds that mimic the soothing qualities of various fabrics.

- Plastic Wraps: An unconventional addition providing a distinctive, rhythmic sound.

- Expanded ASMR Collection: A wider range of ASMR sounds, known for their relaxing and calming effects.

- Magic Chimes: Gentle chime sounds, ideal for relaxation and mindfulness practices.

Additionally, the app now features an advanced alarm system. This new functionality is geared towards supporting restful sleep and a gentle wake-up process, in line with the user's sleep cycle.

We are responding to user feedback, that enhances user experience, advancing their wellness goals and technological improvements for holistic wellness, said Tahir Chaudhry, CEO of ApsTron Science.

This update is a testament to ApsTron's ongoing effort to provide effective and innovative wellness solutions. While maintaining its user-friendly interface, the app now offers a more varied auditory environment, catering to the diverse needs of its user base.

The updated Binaural Beats + Respiration Exercise App is currently available for existing users through an app update and for new users on App Store / Google Play / and through any Browser.

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=us.healthdiaries.binauralbeats&pli=1

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/binaural-beats-respiration/id1638995172

Run on any Browser: https://binauralbeats-v6.web.app/#start

For more information about Apstron Science and its healthcare solutions, please visit www.ApsTron.com

About ApsTron Science, ApsTron Science is an innovator in mindfulness and wellness technology. The company's mission is to provide users with life-enhancing tools that promote a balanced and harmonious lifestyle. With their research and development, ApsTron continues to create products that empower individuals to unlock their full potential and lead more fulfilling lives.

More information on ApsTron Science Apps, Sensors, and Systems can be found at www.HealthDiaries.US, their main website is www.ApsTron.com

Binaural + Respiration App