ApsTron Science Updates HealthSteps™ App with Enhanced User Interaction and Daily Matches

App now offers social networking, for users to match and connect for personal or professional relationships based on likes, demographics, and interests.

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science has released an update to its HealthSteps™ app, introducing improvements to user experience, interactive features, and daily matching algorithms based on health metrics, likes, and demographics. The update aims to refine the app’s functionality for users seeking connections based on shared values, and health and wellness.

The HealthSteps™ App now offers wellness tracking with social networking, allowing users to connect for personal or professional relationships based on fitness habits, health parameters, demographics, and interests.

The latest version includes an enhanced daily matching system, which prioritizes compatibility through activity levels, BMI, and other health-related factors, as well as demographics and interests.

Additionally, the update introduces an X-like user interaction feature, enabling users to engage more seamlessly. Interface optimizations have also improved navigation, responsiveness, and overall app usability.

The HealthSteps™ App Main Features are:

Offers a comprehensive set of tools designed to support users in their wellness journeys while fostering meaningful connections. The app includes:

• Daily Health-Based Matches – Users are matched based on shared health data, lifestyle habits, likes, demographics, and wellness.

• User Interaction Features – An X-like engagement feature allows for quick and easy connections and expressions.

• Binaural Beats & Wellness Sounds – Includes binaural beats, white noise, ASMR, and other relaxation sounds to aid sleep, focus, and mindfulness.

• Step and Distance Tracking – Tracks steps taken, distance walked, and overall activity levels.

• Calorie and BMR Tracking – Helps users monitor calories burned and calculate Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR).

• Health Diary & Mood Tracking – Allows users to record their emotional well-being and physical health status, and also make notes.

• Groups & Friends List – Users can form groups, add friends, and chat within the app.

• Chat & Video Call Features – Enables direct communication between matched users.

• Reminders & Notifications – Custom reminders for hydration, activity goals, and health check-ins.

• Sharing Options – Users can share health achievements with friends, family, or healthcare providers.

See the links below for the app that is now available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.codev.headache_app

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/headache-diary-test-treatment/id6444539405

“ HealthSteps™ is no longer just a wellness dating app — it’s now a hub for collaboration, socializing, and personal growth, and for enhanced wellness.” Said Apstron Science CEO Tahir Chaudhry.

About ApsTron Science:

ApsTron Science is a leader in health and wellness technology, developing innovative solutions that help individuals live healthier and more connected lives.

For more information, visit www.ApsTron.com.

Their app-specific website is www.HealthSteps.US .

