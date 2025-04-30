ApsTron Science Announces Launch of MindOra™, a Comprehensive Mind-Body Wellness App

ApsTron Science, developer of Next Gen Personalized Apps & Sensors has launched MindOra™, a new app that integrates Mind & Body, Health and Wellness

It empowers users to take control of their mind and body—one breath, one step, one insight at a time” — Tahir Chaudhry

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science, a leading developer of advanced mobile healthcare technologies, and “Next Gen Personalized Apps & Sensors” has launched MindOra™, a powerful new app that integrates mental wellness, physical activity, and health tracking into a single, user-friendly platform. Designed to support both everyday users and healthcare professionals, MindOra™ builds on the success of ApsTron's widely adopted Binaural Beats + Respiration app, now reimagined with significantly expanded features.

MindOra™ offers a unique combination of science-backed tools aimed at enhancing relaxation, focus, and overall well-being. The app includes binaural beats and guided breathing exercises to promote mindfulness and sleep, while also including quick physical routines tailored to support mental health & clarity and physical health & energy.

Users can now also log vital signs such as blood pressure, blood oxygen and heart rate, and track medications—including popular GLP-1 medications like Ozempic® and Mounjaro®.

Users can set reminders and keep notes on each entry, with all data viewable in trends and exportable for personal use or sharing with healthcare providers.

With the growing emphasis on preventive wellness, MindOra™ positions itself as a holistic companion for those seeking better mind-body balance. It allows users to set reminders, and record progress. The app is also equipped with features for data sharing, multi-language support, and optional clinical trial enrollment, making it a versatile solution for individual users and healthcare providers alike.

MindOra™ is designed to support both consumers and healthcare providers, offering features like data sharing, clinical trial enrollment, and multi-language support. This makes it a versatile solution for personalized wellness and preventative care.

According to ApsTron Science, over 250,000 users worldwide have benefited from its suite of health and wellness apps. With MindOra™, the company aims to deepen that impact by offering a comprehensive tool that is as practical as it is empowering.

"It empowers users to take control of their mind and body—one breath, one step, one insight at a time." Said ApsTron CEO Tahir Chaudhry.

MindOra™ is now available for download on the Google Play Store, with iOS availability coming soon. Simply look for MindOra™ on the Google Play Store.

MindOra™ is now available for download on the Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.ApsTron.com or follow ApsTron Science on X @ApstronScience. You can also contact them via their live chat at www.HealthDiaries.US or www.ApsTron.com or by calling USA 1-617-299-8001, Fax 1-617-299-8003



MindOra(tm)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.