Posted on Dec 27, 2023 in News

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 27, 2023

MINIMUM WAGE TO INCREASE TO $14 ON JANUARY 1

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced that pursuant to Act 114, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (2022), the minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. Act 114 incrementally increases the minimum wage to $16 per hour Jan. 1, 2026, and to $18 per hour Jan. 1, 2028.

“The purpose of the minimum wage law is to protect the health, efficiency, and general well-being of workers,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR Director. “The minimum wage rate is a floor designed to protect workers against unduly low pay.”

The tip credit will also increase on Jan. 1, 2024. Tipped employees may be paid $1.25 below the minimum wage beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and $1.50 below the minimum wage beginning on Jan. 1, 2028. Employers may apply the tip credit provided the combined amount the employee receives from the employer and in tips, is at least $7.00 more than the minimum wage.

For more information about minimum wage and tip credit call 808-586-8777 or visit: http://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/minimum-wage/.

