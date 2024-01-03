Submit Release
Conference on The Constitution

Conference on our Constitutional Rights! An opportunity to speak with nationally recognized speakers about your landowner rights

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Landowners Association is providing an opportunity for members and the general public to learn more about landowner issues related to our constitutional rights.

Registration opens at 8 am
8:50 am-5:00 pm January 17th 2024
8:50 am-11:00 am January 18th

Great lineup of nationally recognized speakers with a wide range of topics!

- Tara Righetti - Professor of Law University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources Carbon sequestration; regulations and property law
-Derrick Braaten - Braaten Law Firm, Bismarck, ND, NWLA General Counsel - North Dakota takings and pore space litigation
-Karen Budd-Falen - Budd-Falen Law Office - Formerly served the Trump Administration, Department of the Interior, as the Deputy Solicitor for Wildlife and Parks
-Mark Miller - Mark is former Chief of Staff to SD Governor Kristi Noem, attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation - 4th Amendment search and seizure issues for landowners
-Paul Henry - Denlow & Henry Eminent Domain Law Firm - Constitutional considerations: Market value multipliers for just compensation in eminent domain litigation
-Kady Valois - Attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation- Background of 5th Amendment and Taking Claims

additional special guest speakers to come!!
This event is $25 for all current 2024 NWLA members and $150 for Non-Members. Seating may be limited we encourage you to pre-register today! Lunch will be served. CLE Credits Available Upon Request

Pre-Register
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/rpf5fnx/lp/49a17b8a-49b4-4510-b97d-450f78c99e35

Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center
800 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504

sierra coons
Northwest Landowners Association
+1 701-340-1448
northwestlandownersassociation@gmail.com
