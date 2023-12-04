Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,426 in the last 365 days.

NWLA Holds 2023 Annual Meeting “Know Your Rights”

Agenda

Freedom and Property Rights are inseparable. You can’t have one without the other.”
— George Washington
STANLEY, ND, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Landowners Association will host its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, December 6th, as an opportunity for its members and the general public to learn more about landowner issues. The Annual Meeting will be held at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Annual Meeting will feature information and discussion on private property rights, eminent domain, and pore space. The meeting is free to all NWLA members, pre-registered entry is $20 for non-members, and $25 for non-members at the door. There will be an election for open board member positions.

NWLA strives to provide unbiased education regarding current and past resource development processes, bring together those with similar issues to solve common problems, help to develop comprehensive legislation to protect our resources well into the future and ensure a more harmonious coexistence between landowners, residents, and industry.

sierra coons
Northwest Landowners Association
+1 7017214258
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

NWLA Holds 2023 Annual Meeting “Know Your Rights”

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Energy Industry, Environment, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more