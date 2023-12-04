NWLA Holds 2023 Annual Meeting “Know Your Rights”
Freedom and Property Rights are inseparable. You can’t have one without the other.”STANLEY, ND, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Landowners Association will host its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, December 6th, as an opportunity for its members and the general public to learn more about landowner issues. The Annual Meeting will be held at the Mountrail County South Complex in Stanley from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
— George Washington
The Annual Meeting will feature information and discussion on private property rights, eminent domain, and pore space. The meeting is free to all NWLA members, pre-registered entry is $20 for non-members, and $25 for non-members at the door. There will be an election for open board member positions.
NWLA strives to provide unbiased education regarding current and past resource development processes, bring together those with similar issues to solve common problems, help to develop comprehensive legislation to protect our resources well into the future and ensure a more harmonious coexistence between landowners, residents, and industry.
