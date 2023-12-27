Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Autumn Citta to the Florida Cancer Control and Research Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Autumn Citta to the Florida Cancer Control and Research Advisory Council.

 

Autumn Citta

Citta, of Alachua, is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner for the University of Florida College of Medicine. She is a current member of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and received the 2017 and 2018 “Provider of the Year” Award from the University of Florida Health Cancer Center. Citta earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Florida Atlantic University and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

 

