Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Fourteen to the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Denise Anderson, Christina Cordova, Enrique Escallon, Andrea Gary, Taylor Hatch, Yolanda Herrera, Arizona Jenkins, Danielle McGill, Carla Mercer, Lauren Modawell, Michael Sayih, Jean Sherman, Charlotte Temple, and Kali Wilson to the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council.

Denise Anderson

Anderson is the Co-Founder, former Executive Director, and current member of the Board of Directors of ScentsAbility. She is a current participant in the Stakeholder Work Group for the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council. Anderson received her licensed practical nurse certificate from Sheriden Vocational and Technical College.

Christina Cordova

Cordova is the Executive Director of Posability, Inc. Active in her community, she is a member of the Greater Hernando Chamber of Commerce and the former Chair of the Hernando County Exceptional Student Education Advisory Group. Cordova earned her bachelor’s degree in general studies and her master’s degree in elementary education from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Enrique Escallon

Escallon is retired and previously served as the Vice President of Truist Bank. Active in his community, he is the Chair of the Miami-Dade Superintendent Advisory Panel for Exceptional Student Education and a former member of the Disability Rights of Florida Board of Directors. Escallon attended Florida International University.

Andrea Gary

Gary is the Division Director for Children’s Medical Services at the Florida Department of Health. She is currently appointed to the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation Board of Directors and is a member of the American and Florida Nurses Association. Gary earned her bachelor’s degree in business and her master’s degree in communications from Florida State University.

Taylor Hatch

Hatch is the Director of Florida’s Agency for Person’s with Disabilities. Previously, she served as the Deputy Secretary and Assistant Secretary for Economic Self-Sufficiency for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Hatch earned her bachelor’s degree in clothing, textiles, and merchandising from Florida State University.

Yolanda Herrera

Herrera is retired and currently serves as a board member of the Family CAFÉ, Inc. She previously served as the Vice Chair of the Florida Rehabilitation Council. Herrera earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Escuela Bancaria Commercial.

Arizona Jenkins

Jenkins is the President of New Horizons Support Group for People with Disabilities. He serves as a Model Patient at the University of South Florida. Jenkins earned his associate degree in computer engineering from Hillsborough Community College.

Danielle McGill

McGill is a Medicaid Waiver Specialist for the Area Agency on Aging of Broward County. Previously, she was an Advocacy Coordinator for the Ann Storck Center. McGill earned her bachelor’s degrees in sociology and international relations from Florida International University.

Carla Mercer

Mercer is a Student Records Specialist at Florida State College at Jacksonville. Mercer is a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Autism Society of Florida Board of Directors. Mercer earned her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, business, and behavioral sciences from Liberty University.

Lauren Modawell

Modawell is a Consultant, Performing Artist, and Instructor for People Like Us. Active in her community, she is a hostess at a local restaurant and received a certificate of completion from the Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation Institute.

Michael Sayih

Sayih is a greeter for the Florida Panthers, the Miami Dolphins, and the Kelly Kronenberg Law Firm. He is a member of the Special Compass Board of Directors. Sayih is a graduate of the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council Partners in Policymaking program.

Jean Sherman, PhD

Sherman is an Associate Professor at the University of Miami. She is the current President of the Florida Lifespan Respite Alliance Board of Directors and was the recipient of the 2014 “Distinguished Services Award” from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. Sherman earned her bachelor’s degree from Roger Williams College and her master’s degree and her doctorate degree in adult education from Florida International University.

Charlotte Temple

Temple is the Vice President of Advocacy at The Arc of Jacksonville, Inc. and the President of C. Temple Enterprises, Inc. She was previously appointed to the Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged and the State Advisory Committee for Exceptional Student Education. Active in her community, Temple is the former Chair and a current member of the Duval County Exceptional Student Education Advisory Committee and the Northeast Florida Healthcare Coalition.

Kali Wilson

Wilson is a Registered Nurse Case Manager at ILS Healthcare. She previously served as the Director of Nursing for Behavioral Health at HCA Healthcare and the former Associate Executive Director of The Arc of Tampa Bay. Wilson received her licensed practical nurse certificate from Pikes Peak Community College.

