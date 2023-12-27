Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:23A4009520                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/27/23

STREET: Memorial Drive

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Freihofers Bakery Outlet

WEATHER:          Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 16  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Edge

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate

INJURIES: None

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sabrina Gilmore

AGE: 31    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:2018

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL:SPT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: moderate

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed   Operator 1 did not see Operator 2 stopped to turn into the Freihofer's parking lot. To avoid hitting Vehicle 2, Vehicle 1 attempted to stop and swerved into the opposite lane of traffic, hitting the driver's side of vehicle 2 and crashing into a parked vehicle in the Maple Center Motors parking lot. Operator 2 went to NVRH by ambulance for minor injuries.

