St. Johnsbury Barracks - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:23A4009520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/27/23
STREET: Memorial Drive
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Freihofers Bakery Outlet
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Edge
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Sabrina Gilmore
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2018
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL:SPT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: moderate
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in the town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed Operator 1 did not see Operator 2 stopped to turn into the Freihofer's parking lot. To avoid hitting Vehicle 2, Vehicle 1 attempted to stop and swerved into the opposite lane of traffic, hitting the driver's side of vehicle 2 and crashing into a parked vehicle in the Maple Center Motors parking lot. Operator 2 went to NVRH by ambulance for minor injuries.