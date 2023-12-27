Sen. Izaah Knox Calls for Collaboration to Feed Iowa Kids and Address Food Insecurity

Des Moines — Iowa state Sen. Izaah Knox on Wednesday released the following statement on the need for cooperation to find solutions to food insecurity in Iowa.

“I do not like that Iowa is not participating in the USDA’s 2024 Summer EBT program,” Sen. Izaah Knox, D-Des Moines, said. “Nevertheless, I agree that we must address Iowa’s food insecurity pandemic with adequate and sustainable solutions. I am glad that the Governor and her administration desire to address this issue, which impacts 1 in 13 Iowans, including nearly 69,000 children.”

“As a professional in this space, I know that to solve complex problems like food insecurity, we must collaborate among all stakeholders, including those in need, community-based organizations doing the work, and those with resources,” Knox said. “Now is the time to take action to ensure every Iowa family who needs food gets it.”

